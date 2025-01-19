Tyrese Maxey News: Dominates offensively in defeat

Maxey recorded 37 points (14-28 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 loss to Milwaukee.

Maxey did it all for Philadelphia offensively in Sunday's contest, lighting it up from deep while leading all players in scoring and assists while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in a balanced showcase. Maxey, who ended three points shy of the 40-point mark, matched a season high in threes made while posting at least 37 points in four contests.