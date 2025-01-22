Tyrese Maxey News: Double-doubles in blowout loss

Maxey registered 28 points (11-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 144-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Maxey was the lone bright spot for the 76ers in this blowout 35-point loss, and he's found a way to remain relevant in fantasy despite the team's disappointing season and overall struggles. The efficiency isn't always there, but fantasy managers shouldn't be overly worried about that as long as he keeps producing at a high volume. This was Maxey's eighth straight game with at least 28 points, a span in which he's averaging 30.6 points, 7.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.