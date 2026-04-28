Tyrese Maxey News: Double-doubles in win

Maxey closed with 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Maxey recorded his first double-double of the playoffs, helping lead Philadelphia to an impressive road victory. Despite the return of Joel Embiid, Maxey has been able to maintain his elite production, having scored at least 21 points in all five games while also averaging 5.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 5.6 three-pointers. Tuesday's victory means the series will now shift back to Philadelphia, where the 76ers will look to tie things up at 3-3.