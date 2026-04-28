Tyrese Maxey News: Double-doubles in win
Maxey closed with 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Maxey recorded his first double-double of the playoffs, helping lead Philadelphia to an impressive road victory. Despite the return of Joel Embiid, Maxey has been able to maintain his elite production, having scored at least 21 points in all five games while also averaging 5.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 5.6 three-pointers. Tuesday's victory means the series will now shift back to Philadelphia, where the 76ers will look to tie things up at 3-3.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Pick6, Sleeper for Tuesday, April 28Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 263 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 263 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More