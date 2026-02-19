Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Drops 28 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Maxey supplied 28 points (8-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-107 loss to Atlanta.

While Maxey wasn't able to post 30-plus points for a third straight game and didn't deliver his most efficient performance, he still led the Sixers in scoring. The star point guard has reached the 25-point mark in five consecutive contests, and he knocked down more than three triples for the first time since Feb. 2. Over seven February appearances, he has averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest. Maxey tallied his first block of the month Thursday and has now recorded a steal in each of his last nine outings.

