Tyrese Maxey News: Drops 28 points in defeat
Maxey supplied 28 points (8-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-107 loss to Atlanta.
While Maxey wasn't able to post 30-plus points for a third straight game and didn't deliver his most efficient performance, he still led the Sixers in scoring. The star point guard has reached the 25-point mark in five consecutive contests, and he knocked down more than three triples for the first time since Feb. 2. Over seven February appearances, he has averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest. Maxey tallied his first block of the month Thursday and has now recorded a steal in each of his last nine outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 712 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 217 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3119 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More