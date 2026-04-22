Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Drops 29 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 7:51am

Maxey provided 29 points (11-28 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over Boston in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Maxey and VJ Edgecombe combined for 59 points as the 76ers leveled this series at one win apiece. While his counting stats have been solid thus far, Maxey is shooting 39.6 percent from the field through two playoff games.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
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