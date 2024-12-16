Tyrese Maxey News: Drops 40 points in victory
Maxey contributed 40 points (12-28 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-13 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 121-108 win over the Hornets.
The superstar led the 76ers in points and steals while tying Paul George for the game high in three-pointers. Maxey delivered a stellar performance from beyond the arc, tying his season-high mark in threes made. The 24-year-old also logged his second 40-plus-point outing through 18 regular-season appearances Monday. Maxey continues to string together impressive fantasy outings, and he should serve as the club's top option while Joel Embiid (sinus fracture) is sidelined.
