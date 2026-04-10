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Tyrese Maxey News: Drops team-high 23 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Maxey accumulated a team-high 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 loss to the Rockets.

The 25-year-old guard was one of three Sixers to score at least 20 points on the night, but it wasn't quite enough to keep pace with the home squad. Maxey has been productive since returning in late March from a finger injury, and over seven games since getting back in the lineup he's averaging 22.9 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 boards and 2.1 threes.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
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