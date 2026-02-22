Tyrese Maxey News: Erupts for 39 points
Maxey recorded 39 points (16-28 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 win over the Timberwolves.
Maxey did the majority of his scoring inside the three-point line Sunday, getting downhill and scoring efficiently at the rim. Perhaps his most notable bucket came in transition, where he shook a perimeter defender and threw down an emphatic left-handed dunk over Anthony Edwards. On top of his scoring display, Maxey posted a game-high eight assists. Sunday's outburst is a continuation of outstanding play for Maxey, who has scored at least 25 points in each of his last seven games, averaging 30.1 points, 6.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 35.8 minutes per game over that stretch.
