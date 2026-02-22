Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Erupts for 39 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Maxey recorded 39 points (16-28 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Maxey did the majority of his scoring inside the three-point line Sunday, getting downhill and scoring efficiently at the rim. Perhaps his most notable bucket came in transition, where he shook a perimeter defender and threw down an emphatic left-handed dunk over Anthony Edwards. On top of his scoring display, Maxey posted a game-high eight assists. Sunday's outburst is a continuation of outstanding play for Maxey, who has scored at least 25 points in each of his last seven games, averaging 30.1 points, 6.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 35.8 minutes per game over that stretch.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 19
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 19
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago