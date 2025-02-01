Tyrese Maxey News: Erupts for game-high 42

Maxey ended with 42 points (15-26 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 137-134 loss to the Nuggets.

The fifth-year guard racked up 40-plus points for the second time in the last three games, and the fourth time in 2024-25. Maxey continues to see sky-high usage while Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger) are both sidelined, although either or both could could return any day now. Maxey has delivered at least 28 points in 13 straight appearances, averaging 32.3 points, 7.2 assists, 3.6 threes, 3.5 boards and 1.5 steals over that stretch.