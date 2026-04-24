Tyrese Maxey News: Game-high 31 points in loss
Maxey amassed 31 points (12-31 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 42 minutes in Friday's 108-100 Game 3 loss to the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
Maxey didn't deliver his most efficient performance and missed three triples in the final 30 seconds of this one, though he still racked up a game-high 31 points. He has yet to score fewer than 21 points in this first-round series but is shooting just 39.2 percent from the field through three games. Maxey and the Sixers will now aim to even things up in Game 4 on Sunday before heading back to Boston for Game 5.
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