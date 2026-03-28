Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Gets green light Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 2:33pm

Maxey (finger) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Maxey will shed his questionable tag and return from a 10-game absence due to a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger. The star point guard's return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Cameron Payne, Justin Edwards and Quentin Grimes. Over nine appearances since the All-Star break, Maxey has averaged 29.3 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 36.2 minutes per game, though it's unclear if he'll see a full workload during his return.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
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