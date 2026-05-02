Tyrese Maxey News: Goes for 30 and 11 in Game 7 win
Maxey provided 30 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 45 minutes during Saturday's 109-100 victory over Boston in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Maxey put a bow on what was an elite first-round series, scoring at least 30 points for the second straight game while also pulling down a season-high 11 rebounds. He averaged 26.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in the series. Heading into the second round against New York, Maxey may need to take his game to yet another level, especially if Joel Embiid is limited due to a knee concern stemming from Game 7.
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