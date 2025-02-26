Tyrese Maxey News: High-volume 30-point outing

Maxey finished Wednesday's 110-105 loss to the 76ers with 30 points (12-32 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 44 minutes.

Maxey scored 22 points in the second half to reach the 30-point threshold for the 22nd time this season while helping the 76ers briefly retake the lead. However, Maxey missed all 10 of his three-point attempts, perhaps a sign that he is still working through a right finger sprain that caused him to be listed on Monday's injury report, and that will be worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's game against the Warriors. Maxey has shot 38.1 percent from the field (including 23.5 percent from three on 6.8 3PA/G) over his last five games.