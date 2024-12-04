Tyrese Maxey News: Inefficient 16 points in loss

Maxey recorded 16 points (7-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to the Magic.

Maxey ran into tough sledding Wednesday with the defense of Jalen Suggs, going 0-for-7 from three-point land and turning the ball over four times. Maxey is doing what he can to keep the 5-15 76ers from getting buried in the Eastern Conference standings, but his shooting efficiency has suffered on the campaign as a whole with stars Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (rest) bouncing in and out of Philadelphia's lineup. Fantasy managers will have to deal with some inefficient nights out of Maxey until the squad gets healthier, but the 24-year-old star guard is still averaging a prolific 24.5 points, 6.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes per game over his last six appearances.