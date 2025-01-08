Tyrese Maxey News: Leads all scorers with 29 points

Maxey supplied a game-high 29 points (11-27 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 win over the Wizards.

It wasn't Maxey's best night shooting the ball, which has been a common theme for him when both Joel Embiid (foot) and Paul George (groin) are sidelined, but he was still able to deliver a game-high 29 points to help power the 76ers to victory. Across his last nine outings, Maxey has averaged 26.6 points, 7.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 3.6 threes in 38.5 minutes. As long as head coach Nick Nurse keeps Maxey among the league leaders in minutes per game, the star guard should have little trouble being one the most productive guards in the Eastern Conference going forward.