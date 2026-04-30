Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Leads Sixers to Game 6 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Maxey accumulated 30 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 106-93 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Maxey led the charge for Philly on the offensive end by scoring 30 points for the second time this series. He was much more efficient from beyond the arc after going 3-for-10 from distance in Game 5, and he's now drilled three or more treys in five straight appearances. The Sixers will need more of the same from Maxey on Saturday in Game 7 to advance to the next round.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
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