Tyrese Maxey News: Leads Sixers with 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Maxey recorded 25 points (8-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, two rebounds, three blocks and one steals over 38 minutes during the 76ers' 106-102 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Maxey didn't have the most efficient night from the field, but he took 10 more shots than any other of his teammates as he absorbed more attention from the Utah defense due to the absences of Joel Embiid (oblique), Paul George (suspension), VJ Edgecombe (back) and Kelly Oubre (illness). Maxey still finished as the team's leading scorer and contributed defensively with a game-high three blocks, which was also a season high that he set twice back in November. The two-time All-Star extended his 20-plus-point streak to 12 games in Wednesday's win. Over that 12-game span, Maxey has averaged 29.2 points, 6.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 threes, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks over 35.8 minutes per game, though he's connected on just 30.4 percent of his three-pointers in that period.

