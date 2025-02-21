Tyrese Maxey News: Light usage in loss

Maxey (knee) recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Celtics.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to right knee contusion, Maxey handled a normal minutes load before checking out of the game for good with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter amid the blowout. Though he shot the ball efficiently, his output was more limited than usual due to his 14.3 percent usage rate, which was well below his season-long rate of 29.4 percent. When both Joel Embiid and Paul George are available, Maxey will have to sacrifice some touches, but the low usage rate he handled Thursday still looks to be an outlier.