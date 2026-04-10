Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Logs 32 points in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Maxey posted 32 points (11-28 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 39 minutes during the 76ers' 105-94 win over the Pacers on Friday.

Maxey struggled mightily from deep, but he still paced the Sixers with a game-high 32 points, with 12 of those points coming in the third quarter. It was his 28th 30-plus-point game of the season but the first since March 7 against the Hawks. Since returning March 28 from a 10-game absence due to a finger injury, Maxey has averaged 24.0 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 threes over 37.5 minutes per contest. Maxey briefly left Friday's game after appearing to injure his right hand, which will be worth monitoring ahead of the Sixers' regular-season finale against the Bucks on Sunday.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
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