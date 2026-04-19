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Tyrese Maxey News: Near double-double in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Maxey logged 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists and one rebound over 37 minutes during the 76ers' 123-91 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 on Sunday.

Maxey scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the first half, though he connected on just five of 14 field-goal attempts in that span. The Sixers' offense struggled in Game 1, with Maxey being the only player on the team to score 20-plus points, and he also got his teammates involved with a game high in assists. He is going to be the engine to the Sixers' offense, especially in the absence of Joel Embiid (appendectomy).

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
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