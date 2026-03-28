Tyrese Maxey News: No rust in return
Maxey (finger) generated 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 43 minutes in Saturday's 118-114 win over the Hornets.
It was Maxey's first game since March 7, as the 25-year-old guard missed 10 straight games with a finger injury. However, he didn't need any time to reacclimate to game action, knocking down over 50 percent of his shot attempts while making significant contributions in the peripheral categories. Going back to early February, Maxey has now scored more than 20 points in 14 consecutive appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 253 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 253 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 235 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 235 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More