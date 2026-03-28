Tyrese Maxey News: No rust in return

Maxey (finger) generated 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 43 minutes in Saturday's 118-114 win over the Hornets.

It was Maxey's first game since March 7, as the 25-year-old guard missed 10 straight games with a finger injury. However, he didn't need any time to reacclimate to game action, knocking down over 50 percent of his shot attempts while making significant contributions in the peripheral categories. Going back to early February, Maxey has now scored more than 20 points in 14 consecutive appearances.