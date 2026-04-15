Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Paces Philadelphia in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Maxey tallied 31 points (11-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 109-97 win over the Magic in the Play-In Tournament.

Maxey didn't deliver his most efficient performance but still recorded a team-high 31 points to secure the seventh seed in the East. Including the regular season, the star point guard has dropped 30-plus points in two of his last three games and 29 times on the campaign. He also dished out a game-high six assists Wednesday. The 76ers are now set to face the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
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