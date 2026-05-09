Tyrese Maxey News: Passive performance Friday
Maxey provided 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Maxey attempted just 12 shots, finishing with 17 points. Although his numbers were fine, it does feel as though Maxey is beginning to show signs of fatigue after carrying the offense for much of the playoffs. In three games against the Knicks, he has averaged 18.6 points, 5.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 three-pointers. Now trailing 3-0, Philadelphia is going to need a lot more from Maxey, should it hope to extend the series to a fifth game.
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