Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Posts 22 points in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Maxey supplied 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Maxey looked more like his Game 1 self in the loss, recording only 22 points after going for 29 points in Game 2 and 31 points in Game 3. A massive total from the star point guard hasn't been enough to beat the Celtics, and a regressive total like Sunday's effort won't help matters as they try to find their way out of this series. Maxey converted 50 percent of his shots and was very consistent, but the team will need an explosive total from Maxey in Game 5 to avoid elimination.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago