Tyrese Maxey News: Pulled early in easy win
Maxey produced 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 win over Milwaukee.
Maxey put together a team-leading 21 points with only 27 minutes of court time. The 76ers wisely let Maxey sit after a productive first half, as the team needs the elite point guard at his best in Tuesday's play-in game against Orlando. Maxey enjoyed a spectacular sixth season, averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 70 games.
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