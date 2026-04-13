Tyrese Maxey News: Pulled early in finale

Maxey produced 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 win over Milwaukee.

Maxey put together a team-leading 21 points with only 27 minutes of court time. The 76ers wisely let Maxey sit after a productive first half, as the team needs the elite point guard at his best in Tuesday's play-in game against Orlando. Maxey enjoyed a spectacular sixth season, averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 70 games.