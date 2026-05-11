Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Puts up 17 points in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Maxey finished Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

The 76ers didn't put up much of a fight in Game 4 on Sunday, but Maxey at least managed to put up at least 17 points for the 10th time in 11 playoff games. The superstar guard took another step forward for Philadelphia in 2025-26, averaging a career-high 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 38.0 minutes per tilt over 70 regular-season games.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 8
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago