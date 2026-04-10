Tyrese Maxey News: Returns to Friday's contest

Maxey (hand) returned to Friday's game against Indiana, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maxey appeared to suffer a right hand injury after going for a loose ball. He briefly exited to the locker room, although it appears he avoided a serious injury. Still, with only one more game left in the regular season after Friday's contest, Maxey might find himself on the injury report heading into Sunday's meeting with Milwaukee, at least for precautionary reasons.