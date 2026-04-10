Tyrese Maxey News: Returns to Friday's contest
Maxey (hand) returned to Friday's game against Indiana, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Maxey appeared to suffer a right hand injury after going for a loose ball. He briefly exited to the locker room, although it appears he avoided a serious injury. Still, with only one more game left in the regular season after Friday's contest, Maxey might find himself on the injury report heading into Sunday's meeting with Milwaukee, at least for precautionary reasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 64 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 46 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Maxey See More