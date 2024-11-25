Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Scores 17 points in loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Maxey closed with 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 125-99 loss to the Clippers.

Maxey had a rough showing Sunday, but to be fair, the entire 76ers offense struggled. Maxey will continue receiving an increased workload with both Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, meaning he'll have plenty of opportunities to continue putting up big numbers across the board even if he hasn't been efficient with his shot.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now