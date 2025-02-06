Tyrese Maxey News: Scores 31 points Wednesday

Maxey chipped in 31 points (11-28 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-101 loss to the Heat.

Maxey extended his impressive stretch with games of at least 30 points to seven contests, and he's been doing the heavy lifting on offense in a season where Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George have missed considerable time due to injuries. Maxey is averaging a robust stat line of 34.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game during that aforementioned seven-game stretch.