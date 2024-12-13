Tyrese Maxey News: Scores team-high 22 points

Maxey contributed 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 121-107 loss to the Pacers.

Although Maxey scored a team-high 22 points Friday, he committed a game-high six turnovers, with five of the giveaways coming in the first half of play. Over his last nine contests, Maxey is averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.8 three-pointers per game. However, the All-Star guard is shooting a career-low 40.8 percent from the field over 17 games this year with all the added usage headed his direction on the injury-plagued 76ers. With Joel Embiid (face) suffering a sinus fracture in this one, Maxey's efficiency may not be ready to take a substantial jump until the superstar big man has a clean bill of health.