Tyrese Maxey News: Scores team-high 32 points in win

Maxey finished with 32 points (9-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 win over Utah.

Maxey and Joel Embiid each scored 32 points during the narrow win. Maxey drained five three-pointers, continuing a stellar run from downtown where he's now converted 18 three-pointers over the last four games. He's also exceeded 30 points in four of his last six contests, with a huge 40-point performance against Charlotte as the highlight.