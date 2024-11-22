Tyrese Maxey News: Set to receive increased workload

Coach Nick Nurse said Maxey will play more minutes in Friday's game versus the Nets than he did in Wednesday's game against Memphis, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Maxey is set to play his second straight contest Friday after missing six games with a hamstring injury. While the star guard is set to play more than the 20 minutes he logged against Memphis, it will likely take him a few more games to fully work back up to his season average of 37.1 minutes per contest.