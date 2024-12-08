Tyrese Maxey News: Shines in triple-double outing

Maxey recorded 25 points (10-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 victory over the Bulls.

Maxey did it all for Philadelphia in Sunday's contest, leading all players in assists while ending second on the team in scoring and rebounds in a dominant triple-double performance. Maxey posted his first triple-double of the season, setting new season high marks in both rebounds and assists to go along with his eighth outing with at least 25 points.