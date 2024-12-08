Tyrese Maxey News: Shines in triple-double outing
Maxey recorded 25 points (10-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 victory over the Bulls.
Maxey did it all for Philadelphia in Sunday's contest, leading all players in assists while ending second on the team in scoring and rebounds in a dominant triple-double performance. Maxey posted his first triple-double of the season, setting new season high marks in both rebounds and assists to go along with his eighth outing with at least 25 points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now