Tyrese Maxey News: Struggles in Game 1 loss

Maxey registered 13 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 137-98 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After posting a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double in Saturday's Game 7 win over Boston in the first round, Maxey cooled off Monday. The star point guard struggled to find a rhythm on the offensive end, failing to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time this postseason. He was one of five Philadelphia players to score in double figures, though none had more than 17. Maxey will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Wednesday.