Tyrese Maxey News: Struggles in return from injury

Maxey (hamstring) ended with eight points (3-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Cleared to return from a six-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, Maxey showcased some expected rust while he also operated under a minutes restriction. Though Maxey didn't pay dividends for those that chose to activate him right away, fantasy managers should expect better days ahead for the young point guard as he becomes further removed from the injury and as his minutes ramp up. He should have his minute restriction loosened a bit in the 76ers' next game Friday versus the Nets, and he could also notice a slight bump in his 32.6 percent usage rate from Wednesday after Paul George left the game with a hyperextended knee. George is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, after which the 76ers should have a better idea regarding how much time he might miss.