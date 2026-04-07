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Tyrese Maxey News: Struggles with shot Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 7:58am

Maxey recorded 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 40 minutes during Monday's 115-102 loss to San Antonio.

It's the first time in six games since Maxey returned from a finger injury that he's failed to score more than 20 points. During that stretch, the 25-year-old guard is averaging 22.7 points, 7.2 assists, 4.3 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.3 combined blocks and steals, but he's shooting just 31.3 percent from three-point range.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
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