Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 10:52pm

Maxey closed with 28 points (9-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, one block and five steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 win over the Heat.

Maxey was locked in from the jump, dropping in five triples through the first quarter of play, as he moved past Allen Iverson to become the 76ers' new all-time leader in three-point makes. This was Maxey's seventh double-double of the season and his third game with at least five steals. He'll look to keep his foot on the gas pedal Sunday in Boston.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
