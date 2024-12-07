Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Maxey News: Three more steals Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Maxey totaled 16 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 102-94 victory over Orlando.

The fifth-year point guard continues to struggle from long range, and Maxey has gone just 2-for-21 on three-point attempts over the last three games. He's compensated with some quick hands on defense, and Maxey has recorded multiple steals in seven straight contests, averaging 23.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.9 steals and 2.7 threes over that stretch.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
