Tyrese Proctor headshot

Tyrese Proctor Injury: Could play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Proctor (quadriceps) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.

Proctor hasn't seen NBA action since Feb. 27 while dealing with a right quadriceps strain, though a questionable tag ahead of Tuesday's contest gives him a chance to return. In 42 appearances this season, the rookie guard is averaging just 10.4 minutes per game, so even if he's available against Orlando, there's no guarantee he'll be part of Cleveland's rotation or see meaningful minutes.

Tyrese Proctor
Cleveland Cavaliers
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