Tyrese Proctor headshot

Tyrese Proctor Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Proctor (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Proctor will be sidelined for a fifth straight game and doesn't have a clear date to return to action. The floor general hasn't played regularly for the Cavaliers, however, so his absence won't have much of an impact on the rotation.

Tyrese Proctor
Cleveland Cavaliers
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