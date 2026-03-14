Tyrese Proctor Injury: Not playing Sunday
Proctor (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Proctor will be sidelined for a fifth straight game and doesn't have a clear date to return to action. The floor general hasn't played regularly for the Cavaliers, however, so his absence won't have much of an impact on the rotation.
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