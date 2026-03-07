Tyrese Proctor Injury: Nursing quad strain
Proctor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston due to a right quadriceps strain.
It's unclear when Proctor picked up the injury, given that he was a healthy DNP for Tuesday's game against the Pistons. The rookie second-rounder has seen inconsistent playing time off the Cavaliers' bench this season, but his absence will result in more minutes being available for Keon Ellis and Craig Porter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Proctor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Proctor See More