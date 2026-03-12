Tyrese Proctor headshot

Tyrese Proctor Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Proctor (quad) will remain on the inactive list for Friday's game in Dallas.

Proctor is set to sit out his fourth consecutive game, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. That said, Proctor has been a negligible part of the Cavs' rotation this season, so his playing status won't impact fantasy leagues.

Tyrese Proctor
Cleveland Cavaliers
