Tyrese Proctor Injury: Slated to miss road trip
Proctor (quadriceps) will miss Cleveland's upcoming three-game road trip.
Proctor had already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, but his right quadriceps strain will now keep him sidelined for the next two contests as well. The guard has been used sparingly, averaging 8.8 minutes per contest across his previous five appearances. Having been ruled out for the entirety of Cleveland's road trip, Proctor's next chance to play will come March 24 against Orlando.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Proctor See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 115 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 97 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 935 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 31136 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Proctor See More