Tyrese Proctor headshot

Tyrese Proctor Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 8:51am

Proctor (quadriceps) is probable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.

Proctor was previously listed as questionable. He's been sidelined since Feb. 27 with his quadriceps strain, but he could be available as an emergency depth option off the bench Tuesday.

Tyrese Proctor
Cleveland Cavaliers
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