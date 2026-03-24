Tyrese Proctor Injury: Upgraded to probable
Proctor (quadriceps) is probable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Proctor was previously listed as questionable. He's been sidelined since Feb. 27 with his quadriceps strain, but he could be available as an emergency depth option off the bench Tuesday.
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