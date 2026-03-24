Tyrese Proctor News: Cleared to play
Proctor (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Proctor will be available off the bench for the first time since Feb. 27, though it remains to be seen if he'll be called upon given his current place in the rotation. He's averaging 4.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 10.4 minutes over 42 games so far this season.
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