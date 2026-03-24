Tyrese Proctor headshot

Tyrese Proctor News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Proctor (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Proctor will be available off the bench for the first time since Feb. 27, though it remains to be seen if he'll be called upon given his current place in the rotation. He's averaging 4.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 10.4 minutes over 42 games so far this season.

Tyrese Proctor
Cleveland Cavaliers
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