Tyrese Proctor News: First career double-double
Proctor notched 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 win over the Wizards.
With Cleveland sitting basically its entire starting five, Proctor moved into a sizeable role, recording the first double-double of his young career. However, while this was a strong performance, it is unlikely we will see much of him during the playoffs, given he has appeared in only 50 games thus far.
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