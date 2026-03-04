Tyrese Proctor News: Goes unused Tuesday

Proctor (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 113-109 win over the Pistons.

Cleveland recalled Proctor from the G League ahead of Tuesday's contest after he suited up for the Cleveland Charge earlier in the day. In the Charge's 148-105 win over the Windy City Bulls, Proctor proved to be too much for the G League competition, tallying 29 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and five rebounds. Since minutes are likely to be hard to come by for the rookie second-round pick at the NBA level -- he's appeared in just four of the Cavaliers' last 11 games -- Proctor could be headed back to the G League in short order to see more consistent playing time.