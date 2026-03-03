Tyrese Proctor News: Playing in G League on Tuesday

The Cavaliers assigned Proctor to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Tuesday.

Proctor has played just 37 minutes in total while appearing in only four of the Cavaliers' last 10 games, so the rookie second-round pick will link up with the Charge and should be in line for extended playing time Tuesday in his G League debut. Since the Charge's home game against the Windy City Bulls tips off at 11 a.m. ET, Proctor will likely be recalled ahead of the Cavaliers' home game against the Pistons later in the day that begins at 7 p.m. ET.