Tyrese Proctor headshot

Tyrese Proctor News: Rare appearance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Proctor totaled two points (2-2 FT) in three minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Proctor was back in the rotation, albeit during garbage time only. Despite a couple of bright spots throughout his rookie season, Proctor has been mostly a non-factor. Given that he failed to leave the bench during the first two games in the series, Proctor is unlikely to feature heavily moving forward.

Tyrese Proctor
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Proctor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Proctor See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
44 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
46 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
74 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
175 days ago